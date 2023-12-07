F.C. Barcelona kits 2023/2024: show your Barça spirit
Whether you're a native barcelonés or an adopted fan, Nike F.C. Barcelona kits will help you show your team spirit. On match day, comfortable T-shirts will keep you cool both at home and in the stadium crowds. Looking to improve your own game? Elite shirts, shorts and socks are made using the same technology as the F.C. Barcelona team's pro-level kits, helping you score goal after goal.
Find your favourites
In our collection, you'll find a range of F.C. Barcelona strips, including new T-shirts and select heritage designs. Home colours will transport you straight to Camp Nou, while away strips offer a choice alternative. Searching for something a bit more personal? Our custom designs allow you to take the reins, with options to alter numerous design details. Get your favourite player's name and number emblazoned on the back, or if you're an aspiring player, why not get your own?
Show your support, whatever your age
We believe in fair play—that's why we've got kits for all genders and stages of life. F.C. Barcelona tops for babies and toddlers show it's never too early to start showing your support, and older kids will love comfortable kits made from breathable fabrics for all-day play. Teenagers will want to rep their team with the latest styles, so look to our newest kits.
F.C. Barcelona shirts: for watching and winning
Spectators: whether you're watching the game from your sofa or in the stadium, our new F.C. Barcelona kits will keep you feeling your best. Meticulously proportioned slim-fit designs are comfortable for all-day wear, or if you're a fan of a more relaxed feel, turn to roomier shirts. Our Dri-FIT technology helps moisture evaporate from the skin quickly, keeping you cool for longer.
If you're looking for a kit to practise your own football moves in, turn to our elite level shirts. These designs show Nike engineering at its best, with ergonomic silhouettes and sweat-wicking fabric that help optimise your performance. In cooler weather, you'll want to layer up with our F.C. Barcelona drill tops. These form-fitting styles will keep your muscles warm, even as the temperature drops.
Complete your F.C. Barcelona kit
Of course, no F.C. Barcelona kit is complete without the right accessories. A bag is a good way to store your belongings and show your spirit all at once. Crossbodies with zippered pockets will keep your valuables secure as you move through the stadium. For ease of use, you can vary the strap length so it sits comfortably—whether you're wearing it across your chest or slung over your shoulder. Prefer a hands-free option? F.C. Barcelona backpacks are a handy piece of kit, particularly when you're on the go.
In warm weather, baseball caps embroidered with the F.C. Barcelona logo are a practical throw-on option. And for a top-to-toe show of support? Our sports socks will bring team spirit right down to your feet and are available in over-the-calf and ankle cuts. Dri-FIT powered fabrics will keep your feet feeling cool, while padding in high-wear areas will cushion every step.