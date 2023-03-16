Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike School Shoes & Trainers

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Basketball Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €69.99
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Legend Essential 2
      Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Legend Essential 2
      Women's Training Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €74.99
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Younger Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €74.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Huarache
      Nike Air Huarache Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Huarache
      Women's Shoes

      Nike school shoes & trainers: explore new ground

      Our high-performance school trainers have the same signature designs as our adult range – so future sports stars feel powerful as they chase their goals. Back to school trainers in lightweight materials keep kids feeling cool and comfortable. Plus, PE shoes with Max Air cushioning provide maximum protection while they step, kick and jump.

      Our PE trainers deliver support and style, whatever the activity. For sprinters, choose Nike Free technology – it offers extra flexibility in the forefoot for powering across the track. Flat, wide heels ensure ultimate stability, making every step count. And for racket sports, choose low profile designs with plenty of cushioning to absorb impact. Plus, ultra-grippy soles let them stop, pivot and stretch for total precision, hit after hit.

      The collection of Nike back to school shoes includes classic styles, so you can stick to the uniform code. Discreet logos give young athletes the branded look they love, while PE shoes with non-marking soles will protect gym floors.