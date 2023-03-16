Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €79.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      €79.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Baby and Toddler Shoe
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Sky Jordan 1 SE
      Sky Jordan 1 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sky Jordan 1 SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Baby Cot Booties
      Nike Force 1
      Baby Cot Booties
      €39.99
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €54.99
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Tanjun
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Jordan Drip 23
      Jordan Drip 23 Baby & Toddler Rain Boot
      Jordan Drip 23
      Baby & Toddler Rain Boot
      €59.99
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Tanjun
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Dynamo Go
      Nike Dynamo Go Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Dynamo Go
      Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sky Jordan 1
      Sky Jordan 1 Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Sky Jordan 1
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike MD Valiant
      Nike MD Valiant Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike MD Valiant
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €39.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      €42.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      €54.99

      Black trainers for infants: the right start

      Start them on the right foot with our black trainers for infants, babies and toddlers. We make shoes with high-performance materials to keep little feet supported—taking them from crawling to walking with ease. Durable traction, breathable uppers and super-soft foam give maximum comfort. Plus, all of this is wrapped up in iconic style features that will make grown-ups jealous.

      We've focused on game-changing details for parents like elastic laces and Nike FlyEase technology. The extra-wide openings allow little feet to slip right in, so you can get shoes on and off lightning fast. At Nike, you'll also find black trainers for infants that deliver loads of cushioning. Plus, our grippy soles are designed to keep them steadier on their feet.

      Don't let the rain and cold stop play—our practical black trainers for toddlers are built for any weather. Look out for options crafted from moulded black neoprene to keep tiny toes dry, or try winter-ready slip-on boots with cosy fleece linings and traction. With these durable details, little ones can move outdoors with confidence.