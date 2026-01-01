Back to SearchNike Factory Store - MirabelClosed • Opens at 09:0019001 Chemin Notre DameUnit 500Mirabel, Quebec, J7J 2A6, CA450-430-6325Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Fri: 10:00 - 21:00Sat: 09:00 - 21:00Sun: 10:00 - 19:00ServicesNike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNIKE LAVAL3035 Boul Le CarrefourLaval, Quebec, H7T 1C8, CAClosed • Opens at 09:00Nike Pointe Claire6801 Trans-Canada HwyUnit E007Pointe-Claire, Quebec, H9R 5J2, CAClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Factory Store - Montreal1007-B6 rue du Marche CentralMontreal, Quebec, H4N 1J8, CAClosed • Opens at 10:00