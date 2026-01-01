Back to SearchNike Factory Store AubonneClosed • Opens at 10:00Outlet AubonneChemin du Pre-Neuf 14Aubonne, Vaud, 1170, CH+41 21 588 1945Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Wed: 10:00 - 19:00Thu - Fri: 10:00 - 21:00Sat: 09:00 - 19:00Sun: ClosedServicesSale 24/7Save big at any time online.Shop HereReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nike Gift Cards (Store Only)This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores in local currency.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store Lyon VillefontaineCentre Commercial The VillageParc du couventAvenue Steve BikoVILLEFONTAINE, Isere, 38090, FRClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Factory Store DijonCentre commercial Grand Quetigny13 Bd du Grand MarchéQUETIGNY, Cote-d'Or, 21800, FRClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Factory Store LyonCarré de Soie2, rue JacquardVAULX EN VELIN, Rhone, 69120, FRClosed • Opens at 09:00