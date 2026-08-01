Back to SearchNike Factory Store LelystadClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Bataviaplein 86Unit 20-23LELYSTAD, Flevoland, 8242 PN, NL+31 3202 34160Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Fri: 10:00 - 18:00Sat - Sun: 10:00 - 20:00Special HoursThu, 13 Aug - Wed, 19 Aug: 10:00 - 20:00ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Sale 24/7Save big at any time online.Shop HereNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store MuidenMaxis MuidenPampusweg 1MUIDEN, Noord-Holland, 1398 PR, NLClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Nike Store Amsterdam (Partnered)Kalverstraat 185-187AMSTERDAM, North Holland, 1012 XC, NLClosing Soon • Closes at 21:00Nike Store Amstelveen (Partnered)NIKE STORE AMSTELVEEN, REMBRANDTWEG 37AMSTELVEEN,, Noord-Holland, 1181 GE, NLClosing Soon • Closes at 21:00