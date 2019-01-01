KD10
Always x All Ways
The KD10 is as versatile and responsive as KD himself.
KD10
Always ready to play, always ready to compete, Kevin Durant's tenth shoe is as versatile and responsive as KD. Zoned Flyknit provides breathability and stretch, while Nike Zoom Air cushioning returns impact energy back to your foot for ultra-responsiveness.
Locked-in Comfort
Lightweight zoned Flyknit provides areas of breathability, stretch and support.
Adaptable Lockdown
Oversize laces wrap the sides of your foot for lockdown when you need it.
Responsive Cushioning
Nike Zoom Air units return impact energy back to your foot for ultimate responsiveness.
"Innovative, stylish and comfortable. Really comfortable. When I put them on for the first time, it feels like I played in them for so long. It just feels like I’ve worn them already.”
Kevin Durant
Behind the Design
Celebrating a Decade
It's been ten years since Kevin Durant joined the Nike family. As he's matured both on and off the court, his shoes have evolved and his partnership with the Nike design team has continued to grow. Today he's part of the process from conception to completion, working through every detail to improve on-court performance and tell unique stories through colors and graphics. "This evolution with Nike, to be on my tenth shoe . . . it's a dream come true," KD says.
Broken in Comfort
Innovative. Stylish. Comfortable. Those are the words KD uses to describe the KD 10. "When I put them on for the first time, it feels like I've played in them for so long," he says. That's the soft, stretchy Flyknit at work. It's exactly what KD hoped for in his tenth shoe. By perfecting the structure of the Flyknit yarns, Nike designer Leo Chang and his team were able to create a snug, comfortable fit that expands and contracts with KD's foot—like a sock, but stronger.
Standout Shoestrings
But KD needs more than just the sock-like support of Flyknit to lock in his size-18 foot, so he and Chang conceived a unique lacing system to do the job. The large laces are spread wide and low to give KD the sensation of being locked into the midsole. "It's a balance of aesthetics, the style with the functionality," Change says. With expressive pops of knit between the laces, and multiple ways to style the strings, the shoe is just as wearable off the court as it is during game time.