Meet Basketball MVP A'ja Wilson

Get More Out Of Less
The story of A'ja Wilson's rise from the bench to the MVP is the epitome of the idea of progress over perfection. Every season, A'ja evaluates her game and looks for ways to make improvements, even if they're incremental. Because of this meticulous approach, she's become one of the most versatile players in WNBA. She's creative in the post, locks down on defence, has a knack for getting rebounds, consistently hits midrange jumpers, and can take it off the dribble to the basket. In today's game, there are few players with the skill set of A'ja Wilson.
"I feel like I'm a more complete player now than when I first got into the league"—A'ja Wilson
A'ja is also gaining recognition for doing work off the court, her A'ja Wilson Foundation provides resources to children and families who struggle with dyslexia, and she's an advocate for anti-bullying. A'ja has also been one of the leading voices in the WNBA's continued push for social justice, and in the last US election cycle, she joined a group of athletes focused on encouraging voting. In honour of her amazing impact on and off the court, a statue in her likeness was commissioned by her alma mater and will stand in the courtyard of the arena where she made her name as a college athlete.
"With my style of game, I definitely need a shoe that is ready for anything"—A'ja Wilson
This season, A'ja Wilson will lace up the Cosmic Unity, a shoe designed with at least 25% recycled material, by weight. It features a partially recycled Zoom Air Strobel that responds to every move from breakaways to fadeaways—perfect for versatile players like A'ja Wilson. "I was very surprised at how light it was, and I think that's great for any player at any position", A'ja said. After learning about how the Cosmic Unity was made, A'ja replied, "I never knew trash could look so good".