The 5 Best White Elephant Gift Ideas by Nike

If you're participating in a secret Santa gift exchange this festive season, you may be looking for a budget-friendly gift idea that your friends, family or co-workers will love. Part of the fun (and the challenge) of picking out secret Santa gifts is you don't know who you're shopping for—as part of the gift exchange, your gift could end up in anyone's hands.

The best secret Santa gifts are crowd-pleasers, appealing to a wide group of people. The better the gift, the more people will want to steal it when it's their turn to pick out a gift. In this secret Santa gift guide, discover memorable, gender-neutral gift ideas that will impress just about anyone at the festive get-together.

(Related: The 8 best fitness gifts from Nike)