How To Find Your Optimal Running Cadence

Cadence is worth exploring to clean up mechanics and decrease any risk of injury—regardless of your level of running experience, Jou said. As a beginner, you're more than likely not going to have an optimal turnover rate, which means you may be more prone to injury due to increased impact, so it's something you're going to want to spend time focusing on, he said.

A low cadence can add stress to your joints and muscles, have a negative impact on your running mechanics (for example, you may overly oscillate up and down) and affect your stance time (how much time you spend on the ground), which can all lead to injury, Jou said.

It may be challenging at first, but it's important to focus on because, according to Luke, running cadence is also related to both speed and stride length. Your speed is impacted by how many steps you take. For example, the more steps, the faster you're going to run, more than likely, Luke said.

"You can build appreciation for running but if you want to go further and faster, you need to be mindful of your cadence", Jou said.

Your stride length is another variable that impacts your speed. If your stride length is too long, it means you're spending more time on the ground and your mechanics may not be ideal as you're possibly putting abnormal stress on your legs, Luke said.

"So, people with too long of a stride actually get higher forces to their legs and then they can get overuse injuries", he said. And this is one major reason you don't want to run with too slow of a cadence.