Choosing Running Shoes for Shin Splints

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to running shoes.The best shoe for you depends on your foot structure, your running style and the terrain where you plan to run.But if shin splints are a concern, here are a few things to consider.

Increased foot pronation may put you at risk of shin splints.Pronation is the natural movement that occurs in your foot when you take a step forwards.Your weight moves from the heel and distributes itself forwards and slightly inwards through the ball of the foot.

Overpronation tends to occur in those who have flat feet.When you overpronate, the inward roll is exaggerated.As a result, the arches can collapse and your ankle may start to roll inwards.Over time, this can lead to injury, including shin splints.But a stability shoe can help.

Stability shoes are designed to hold your foot in a secure position to minimise the impact of overpronation.Some studies on running mechanics indicate that the best shoes for shin splints are designed to support the arch of the foot and provide greater stability through the midsole that extends to the heel.

In addition, a wide, exaggerated shape can help provide a more stable and secure ride and a panel at the heel can help you maintain proper foot and ankle alignment.

There has been some concern in recent years that stability shoes may cause shin splints.In fact, some runners have taken up barefoot running to reduce injuries.

But wearing minimalist running shoes may create an increased risk for calf and shin pain.The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has expressed concern about this trend.

While the organisation acknowledges that barefoot running may spread out impact stresses among muscles, it does not find clear evidence that barefoot running reduces the risk for any injury.

Your best bet is likely to wear cushioned shoes with good shock absorption.Look for shoes that provide durable foam for the three phases of a runner's stride.

Shoes with a rocker shape, for example, can give you flexibility when your foot rises off the ground, a smooth ride when your foot is moving forwards and stable cushioning at ground contact.Higher foam height and less material between the insole and midsole also help create a more responsive experience.

Lastly, when shopping for shoes that help prevent shin splints, look for shoes that have been tested to reduce injury.

For instance, as part of the Project: Run Fearless programme, scientists at the Nike Sports Research Lab have combined clinical evidence about running mechanics with insights from real runners to develop a responsive, lightweight shoe that still provides comfort and support.

Each time the lab releases a new Project: Run Fearless shoe, they submit it for rigorous testing to see if it actually helps reduce running-related injuries.Recent study results indicate that their designs are on the right track.

But these shoe experts also advise that a shoe alone can't keep you healthy.Other factors play an essential role in keeping you injury free.