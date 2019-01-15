The history and legacy of the LeBron Soldier basketball shoe

Two generations of basketball fans have witnessed LeBron James' game-changing performances in the LeBron Soldier shoe.

The first, when the Cleveland Cavaliers faced a tough match in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals. Wearing the Zoom Soldier, James scored his team's final 25 points for a double-overtime win in game 5.

The second time, James sported the shoe in the 2016 NBA Finals. Donning the Soldier X, James led a comeback, rallying to win three straight games and returning the title to Cleveland. And while James installed Cleveland as the champ of the league, he also placed the Soldier on the mantle of basketball footwear legend for many fans.

According to James' Nike footwear designer Jason Petrie, everything about the Soldier line began with a clear focus: building a lightweight shoe that would provide stability and comfort on the court.

"All of it was built around giving LeBron lockdown, so we created a shoe completely based around it, giving him this totally protected, contained force for his feet", Petrie said of the shoe's secure fit.

"Playoff mode, team shoe, FlyEase, straps, laces—there have been different takes throughout the years, but it's always been another tool LeBron could pull out at any time. With the Soldier, many of those performances helped define his legacy".

With the imminent release of the LeBron Soldier 14 on 1 August 2020, here's a look back at the history and evolution of the LeBron Soldier shoe since 2005.