Everything to know about the iconic Air Jordan XXXVI

Everything you need to know about the iconic Air Jordan XXXVI
Product news
Get the details on the 2021 release from the inimitable Nike Air Jordan line.
Few shoes have built up a cult following like Nike Air Jordans. These iconic sneakers have been through several models, each with a unique style that earns fandom. One form of coveted Jordans is the Air Jordan XXXVI. These shoes channel the look of classic Air Jordan sneakers but with a lighter feel and more modern touches than previous versions.
With all the buzz surrounding the Jordan XXXVI, it's understandable to have questions. Here's the background on the shoe.
When was the Jordan XXXVI released?
The Jordan XXXVI debuted in 2021 and quickly turned heads with its lightweight focus. The sneaker has a jacquard leno-weave upper, which is a slightly open weave that's strong enough to contour and provide support. This upper is so breathable that you can shine a light through it. A full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit sits directly under the foot to minimise weight, too. The sockliner of the shoe is perforated to reduce weight and put the foot in closer contact with the Zoom Air Strobel.
This sneaker also has a Zoom Air unit under the forefoot for extra responsiveness, whether you're moving around the court or along the pavement.
What is the Jordan XXXVI retail price?
The Air Jordan XXXVI SE 'Glory' retails for $185. Currently, many resale retailers list it for a significantly higher price.
Is Jordan XXXVI low or high better?
It depends on your needs. The Jordan XXXVI comes in low- and high-top versions. Each channels the design's unique look and feel, including enclosed Zoom bags and a covered plate system. Both shoe styles are also designed to be lightweight and have comfort elements built in, like a flexible tongue with padding to help reduce pressure on the ankle and foot from the laces.
The Jordan XXXVI high would be better if you prefer more coverage around the ankle, while the low-top version of the shoe is lighter and offers a better range of motion.
Words by Korin Miller