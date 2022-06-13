How to Wash a Sports Jersey Properly

If there's a household staple to have on hand for deodorising stinky gear, it's white vinegar. This type of vinegar, which you may already have at home, can be used to clean just about anything around the house.

To use white vinegar to clean a jersey, take a cup of vinegar and pour it into the washing machine (or inside the bleach dispenser if the machine has one). Then add the laundry detergent as you normally would. The acid in white vinegar is a powerhouse at removing odours from fabrics, and it doesn't leave clothing smelling like vinegar.

If you have stubborn odours that don't disappear after using the vinegar-and-laundry-detergent method, add half a cup of bicarbonate of soda directly onto the jersey after you've put it into the washing machine with the vinegar and detergent. Then run the wash cycle.