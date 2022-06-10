What Are You Working On?

Throughout the journey of the film, we see moments where she finds strength from the sisterhood at Gurls Talk who’ve been empowered by her unapologetic and open honesty following Adwoa’s own personal experience with mental health. Despite using her own voice to build a supportive community, certain discussions with girls and young women remind her she is still a work in progress regardless of the age gap. ‘There are moments where we talk about relationships, friendships and all sorts of different topics. It’s insane how they say something and it takes me back to being at school.’ She continues, ‘It reminds me that I may still have some things that I haven't dealt with and forces me to talk about things that maybe I’m too scared to deal with.’

As a busy model and the recent milestone of Gurls Talk becoming a non-profit charity, Adwoa credits sport in facilitating her to slow down and find a better balance between work and life. ‘Sport has always been that moment to myself.’ Adwoa says. Referencing cardio and strength training, the discipline of regular routine informs her mindset when it comes to embracing being uncomfortable in other areas of life. ‘It's an hour where I sweat and focus on one thing.’ She continues. ‘It’s a meditative moment for me and it always makes me feel better.’