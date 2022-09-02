För äventyrare som reser världen runt med ingen packning utöver det absolut nödvändigaste. För dem som inte är rädda för att använda samma outfit och är bekväma med sin stil. Bekvämt stöd hela dagen i BH:n Alate Minimalist som har en unik vaddering, justerbara axelband och en design med låg profil som passar till allt. Den här BH:n är tillverkad av ett mjukt, svettavvisande material som håller dig torr och bekväm hela dagen. Den här produkten består av minst 50 % återvunnen polyester.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
4.4 Stjärnor
CarolinaH491411026 - 02 sep. 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - 25 juli 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
Tina - 15 juli 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.