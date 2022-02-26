Komfort och stil samsas i Nike Court Borough Low 2. Denna modell har strukturerad passform som ger stöd i en tuff retrobasketdesign. Du kan se ut som en stjärna både på och utanför banan.
4.8 Stjärnor
448623076 - 26 feb. 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
H O. - 30 jan. 2022
Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps
S A. - 22 dec. 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable