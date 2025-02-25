  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Trousers & Tights

Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Pink
White
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
749 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
699 kr
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
629 kr
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
1 149 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
749 kr
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
549 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
Nike Trail Go
Nike Trail Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
1 499 kr
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Bestseller
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
699 kr
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
629 kr
Nike Outdoor Play
Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Outdoor Play
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
499 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Zenvy Sheer
Nike Zenvy Sheer Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Trousers
Nike Zenvy Sheer
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Woven Football Tracksuit Bottoms (Stock)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Older Kids' Woven Football Tracksuit Bottoms (Stock)
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
879 kr
Nike Bliss
Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike Bliss
Women's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
749 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
449 kr