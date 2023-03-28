Skip to main content
      Clothing
        2. /
      Bottoms
        3. /
      Shorts

      Men's Shorts

      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      299 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      549 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      399 kr
      UP TO 50% OFF
      UP TO 50% OFF
      End of Season Sale
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      749 kr
      Jordan x UNDEFEATED
      Jordan x UNDEFEATED Men's Shorts
      Jordan x UNDEFEATED
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      499 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      749 kr
      Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Golden State Warriors City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      749 kr
      Brazil Travel
      Brazil Travel Men's Knit Football Shorts
      Brazil Travel
      Men's Knit Football Shorts
      629 kr
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Men's 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      499 kr
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E. Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54 Men's Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Stretch Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Stretch Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Club+
      Nike Club+ Men's French Terry Dip Dyed Shorts
      Nike Club+
      Men's French Terry Dip Dyed Shorts
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      649 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Men's Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Fitness Shorts
      Member Access
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Fleece Fitness Shorts
      749 kr
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
      Nike Yoga
      Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
      Milwaukee Bucks
      Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      749 kr
      Men's shorts: find the fit for your game

      Training in hot weather or pushing hard in the gym? Nike men's shorts deliver breathability and the freedom to move. Match your team's colours with men's shorts that have authentic details. And if you're going for an off-duty look, shorts with embroidered logos and graphics provide heritage style.

      Ventilation that keeps you going

      When the mercury climbs, men's shorts with Dri-FIT technology keep you feeling fresh. The fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, where it can dry fast to keep you cool. Targeted ventilation keeps you mobile as you rack up the miles or the reps. And perforations in the back panel allow airflow—exactly where you need it. Choose shorts for men with breathability in high-heat areas like the waistband, so you can stay focused on your training.

      Train in relentless comfort

      We design Nike shorts for men to give you all-day comfort. Choose standard-fit shorts for a relaxed feel, or pick loose shorts for extra room to move. Elastic waistbands deliver a snug feeling around the hips or waist, while inner and outer drawcords let you fine-tune the fit. Running and trail shorts with narrow waistbands provide distraction-free comfort for your miles. You'll also get coverage during training or play from men's shorts with a knee-length hem. Plus, elongated hem vents allow for fast side-to-side movements when you're in the zone.

      Focus on the feeling

      The smooth fabrics of our shorts feel soft against the skin. Men's jogger shorts made from fleece are incredibly snug. Go for heavyweight French terry fabric—it provides just the right level of warmth but won't weigh you down. If you need to make quick movements, men's shorts with Nike Flex fabric stretch with you—so nothing gets in the way of your performance. Then there are our smooth, recycled polyester shorts made from sustainable materials. As part of Nike's Move to Zero strategy, we turn plastic bottles into pellets and spin them into high-quality yarn. Recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester and helps divert waste from landfill—good for you and for the planet.

      Safety and security

      Pockets provide more than just a place to put your hands. They're somewhere to stash your essentials, keep your gloves and hold snacks within reach. Shorts with a zipped back pocket are ideal for storing small items, like keys, while you're training. Or look out for cargo shorts that give you even more options—zipped and cargo pockets with mesh webbing help you quickly store your stuff when you're on the move. If you're hitting the court, you'll need tennis shorts with angled pleats at the bottom of the pockets that expand when you drop balls in. The tennis balls stay secure so you can give the match your all.