Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Women's Tights & Leggings

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      High-Waisted
      Icon 
      (0)
      Support Level 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Pockets
      Reflective
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Dance
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 All-Over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 All-Over Print Leggings
      749 kr
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike Premium Leggings
      Nike Premium Leggings
      Find Your Feel
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      1 149 kr
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      499 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike One (M)
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      499 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      649 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      629 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      1 149 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      629 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr