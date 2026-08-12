Older Kids

(956)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
629 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
849 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
1 649 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
699 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
999 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
579 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
279 kr
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
1 399 kr
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Nike
Nike Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Bestseller
Nike
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
329 kr
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
1 149 kr
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
349 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
429 kr
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
1 599 kr
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
279 kr
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
349 kr
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
849 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
249 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
999 kr
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
899 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1 599 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
429 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
899 kr
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1 599 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
1 199 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
1 399 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
449 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Just In
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
229 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
849 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
249 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
999 kr
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
899 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1 599 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
429 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
899 kr
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1 599 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
1 199 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
1 399 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
449 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Just In
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
229 kr