Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Tights & Leggings

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Reflective
      Pockets
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      1 149 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      1 149 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      629 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      1 149 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
      1 149 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Camo Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Camo Tights
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Training Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Training Leggings with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      1 149 kr
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      849 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      499 kr
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      269 kr
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      1 099 kr
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      1 149 kr
      Related Categories