Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

(52)
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
429 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
449 kr
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
379 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
379 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
399 kr
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
229 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
449 kr
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
249 kr
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
349 kr
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
279 kr
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
209 kr
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
379 kr
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
399 kr
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
209 kr
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
429 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
429 kr
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
209 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
249 kr
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
399 kr
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
249 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Just In
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
229 kr
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
249 kr
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
349 kr
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
229 kr
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
699 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
329 kr
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
399 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
349 kr
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club OIder Kids' Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
OIder Kids' Club Cap
329 kr
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
329 kr
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
329 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
329 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan AJ4 Sneaker Patch Pro Cap
Jordan
AJ4 Sneaker Patch Pro Cap
329 kr
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
149 kr
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
379 kr
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
279 kr
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
329 kr
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
159 kr
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
249 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
249 kr
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
329 kr
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
749 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
279 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
379 kr
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
229 kr
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
229 kr
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
229 kr
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
699 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
329 kr
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
399 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
349 kr
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club OIder Kids' Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
OIder Kids' Club Cap
329 kr
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
329 kr
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
329 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
329 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan AJ4 Sneaker Patch Pro Cap
Jordan
AJ4 Sneaker Patch Pro Cap
329 kr
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
149 kr
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
379 kr
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
279 kr
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
329 kr
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
159 kr
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
249 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
249 kr
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
329 kr
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
749 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
279 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
379 kr
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
229 kr
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
229 kr