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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

(143)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
849 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
449 kr
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
429 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
629 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
579 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
799 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
749 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
579 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
799 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
629 kr
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
349 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
629 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
749 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
899 kr
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
529 kr
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
399 kr
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
699 kr
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
529 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
549 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
579 kr
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
529 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
529 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
529 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
799 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
429 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
699 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
529 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
799 kr
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
629 kr
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
979 kr
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
529 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
899 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
379 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 199 kr
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
699 kr
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
529 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
549 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
579 kr
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
529 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
529 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
529 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
799 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
429 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
699 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
529 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
799 kr
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
629 kr
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
979 kr
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
529 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
899 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
379 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 199 kr
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
999 kr
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
699 kr