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Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

(280)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
279 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
279 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
279 kr
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
349 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan Flight Essentials
Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
279 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
999 kr
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
899 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
899 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
749 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Sport Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Sport Shirt
529 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
249 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Norway 2026 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1 599 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
579 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
499 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+11
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
199 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
749 kr
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
1 099 kr
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
349 kr
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Sport Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Sport Shirt
529 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
249 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Norway 2026 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
979 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1 599 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
979 kr
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
579 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
499 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+11
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
199 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
749 kr
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
1 099 kr
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
349 kr
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr