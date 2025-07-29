Nike Woven

Liverpool F.C. Rise
Liverpool F.C. Rise Nike Football Trucker Cap
Liverpool F.C. Rise
Nike Football Trucker Cap
149,99 RON
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
299,99 RON
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Denim Bucket Hat
Sustainable Materials
Nike Apex
Denim Bucket Hat
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
99,99 RON
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
229,99 RON
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Men's Hooded Jacket
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
299,99 RON
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
379,99 RON
Nike Dawn Range
Nike Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
529,99 RON
Jordan
Jordan Women's Woven Shorts
Jordan
Women's Woven Shorts
329,99 RON
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
139,99 RON
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
329,99 RON
Chelsea F.C. Third
Chelsea F.C. Third Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C. Third
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tapered Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tapered Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Flex Rep
Nike Flex Rep Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Shorts
279,99 RON
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Unlined Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Unlined Training Shorts

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.