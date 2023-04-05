Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's White Trainers & Shoes

      JordanRunningBasketballFootballSkateboardingTennis
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Blazer
      Cortez
      Presto
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Air Max 90
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      High Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Gamma Force
      Nike Gamma Force Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Gamma Force
      Women's Shoes
      RON 499.99
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Women's Shoes
      RON 899.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      RON 699.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 G
      Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 G
      Golf Shoes
      RON 749.99
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low
      Women's Shoes
      RON 1,049.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      RON 599.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      RON 599.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Women's Shoes
      RON 749.99
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Nike AF-1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      RON 549.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      RON 1,399.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Women's Shoes
      RON 699.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Victori One
      Nike Victori One Women's Slides
      Nike Victori One
      Women's Slides
      RON 169.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Women's Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Women's Shoes
      RON 799.99
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day'
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day' Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day'
      Women's Shoes
      RON 929.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      RON 699.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      RON 699.99

      Women's white shoes and trainers: unleash your potential

      When we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory, we began an enduring commitment to the cause of women's sport. We craft our women's white trainers and shoes so you can chase down your passion—wherever it takes you. From park runs to your first triathlon, our footwear supports you every step of the way.

      A great performance is built from the ground up. Ladies' white trainers with ultra-grippy soles give exceptional traction over wet or uneven surfaces. If you're all about the challenging gym sessions, look for women's white trainers with a flat, wide sole for outstanding stability. Hitting the tennis court? Choose women's white shoes with specialist herringbone outsoles for targeted control and matchless sliding ability.

      Tough runs, high-rep gym workouts, challenging matches—when you're pushing yourself to the max, it's vital to protect your joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the impact of each stride, jump, turn and landing, while deep foam midsoles give the cushioning you need. That means you can focus on testing your limits, and then pushing past them.