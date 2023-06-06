Skip to main content
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      RON 749.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's T-Shirt
      RON 139.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      RON 249.99
      Nike Alate All U
      Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate All U
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      RON 169.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      RON 179.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      RON 499.99
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      RON 379.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      RON 479.99
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      RON 219.99
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      RON 219.99
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      RON 219.99
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      RON 219.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      RON 249.99
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      RON 219.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      RON 329.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      RON 199.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      RON 349.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      RON 349.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      RON 249.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Tank Top
      Just In
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Tank Top
      RON 349.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      RON 219.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      RON 479.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Match Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Match Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Match Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      RON 749.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.