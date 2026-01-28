Women's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Nike Blazer Roam Mid Women's Winterized Shoes
Recycled Materials
Women's Winterized Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's shoes
Women's shoes
29% off
Giannis Immortality 4 Basketball Shoes
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam Women's Winterized Shoes
Women's Winterized Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Printed Tracksuit Bottoms
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Printed Tracksuit Bottoms
27% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Streetgato Low-Top Football Shoes
Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Jordan Apex Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Bucket Hat
17% off
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
25% off
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Trousers
Women's High-Waisted Trousers
27% off
Paris Saint-Germain Air Max Dn8 Premium Men's Nike Shoes
Men's Nike Shoes
30% off
Jordan Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Women's Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized High-Waisted Jacquard Trousers
Recycled Materials
Women's Oversized High-Waisted Jacquard Trousers
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage Women's Shoes
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox TL Fade Women's Shoes
Women's Shoes
29% off
Book 1 'Desert Night' Basketball Shoes
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Swoosh Series Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Down Trench Coat
Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Down Trench Coat
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam Women's Winterized Shoes
Women's Winterized Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
29% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for women 2025: bring innovation to your workout

Whatever the challenge ahead, you can bring your A-game with sportswear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday edit. We create our clothing and footwear with innovative technology, so you can feel your best as you move. We're talking Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to wick sweat away from your skin so that you can stay cool and comfortable. Training in chilly conditions? Opt for apparel featuring Therma-FIT fabric. It uses your body's natural heat to keep you warm, without adding bulk. Combine this with flat seams and soft fabrics designed to prevent irritation, and it's no wonder our clothing is chosen by athletes around the world.


Bring a premium pop to your workout wardrobe when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday women's clothing. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh printed and embroidered on chests and hips—so you stand out from the crowd. A variety of colours and styles make it easy to choose something to suit you. Relaxed fits and boxy shapes give you freedom of movement, while compressive fabrics support muscles for faster recovery post-workout. Stretch in our fabrics allows you to move naturally. Look out for styles with four-way flex that's designed to move in all directions, so there's nothing holding you back from that deep squat or long lunge.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.