- Styling Tips4 Cute Outfit Ideas for Women—for Every Workout
- Buying GuideWhat Nike Shoes Are Best For Deadlifts?
Weightlifting shoes: power through
Whatever milestone you're aiming for, a pair of Nike weightlifting shoes will put you on solid training ground. Our line-up includes trainers with a variety of different heels for supported clearance—including raised, cushioned and collapsible—so there's something to suit every athlete.
Power through challenging moments in Nike weightlifting trainers with inner plates, which distribute weight evenly from edge to edge. We also make squat shoes with breathable uppers and lightweight mesh with durable overlays in high-wear areas—keeping you cool but secure. Look for pairs with Nike React foam. It's springy and responsive underfoot, making quick and precise movements easier during high-heat competitions.
To limit distractions, opt for powerlifting shoes with secure tab locks and hook-and-loop closures, keeping laces out of the way. Meanwhile, FlyEase technology allows for quick entry—the flexible heel collapses when you step into your shoe, then snaps back into place.