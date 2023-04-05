Show your love: exclusive Valentine's collection
Give some love with Nike favourites from our Valentine's Day collection. Whether you're buying for a friend, brother, sister or lover, nothing brings people together like the power of sport. But remember to give yourself some love, too—our collection has everything you need to show off your passion for sports in style. Expect streamlined designs and breathable fabrics that will keep you going, whether you're in the gym or out on the streets. Go bold with bright colourways, or choose simple pieces with discreet branding. We have it all in our Valentine's edit.
Find the gifts they'll love
We're here to help you celebrate Valentine's Day with that special someone. Browse our collection for iconic apparel and signature fabrics they're sure to love, whatever their sporting obsession. Look out for versatile essentials like joggers and hoodies. Match with cosy base layers to keep them warm while they're out doing what they love. We've got plenty of relaxed styles that feel as good as they look. Plus, keep your eye out for favourites made with sustainable materials, which are kinder to the planet and your conscience.
Step up your game with sportswear gifts made from technical Dri-FIT fabrics. And with comfortable pieces that keep them moving, these Nike Valentine's gifts are sure to go the distance. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without any distractions. Or, keep Valentine's simple with a Nike gift card so your loved one can choose for themselves.