Nike skate shoes: freedom to move
We launched our iconic Nike SB skate shoes in 2002, and we've been innovating ever since. We make our skateboard shoes from durable suede and leather, then freshen them up with breathable mesh panels for total comfort. Lace-up designs give you security by hugging your feet from top to bottom. Meanwhile, inner sleeves create a snug, sock-like fit. Flexible rubber outsoles expand and contract with your foot, giving our skateboarding shoes an instant broken-in feel.
You'll love the outstanding grip of our tacky soles. They're also made with multidirectional traction, so you'll feel confident pulling off the toughest of moves. Keep an eye out for our Zoom Air technology – its responsive cushioning absorbs the impact of flips, twists and landings.
For greater ankle support, choose high or mid-top skater shoes. Or go for our classic low-top skateboarding shoes for a lightweight feel with maximum freedom of movement. And with styles from simple graphics and muted colours to bold streetwear, our skating shoes look as good as they feel.