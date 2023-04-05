Fitness gifts for men: set them up for success
Whether he loves lifting or the treadmill, our gym gifts for men will help him make the most of his workout. We know that comfortable gear and innovative accessories can turn a good session into a great one. That's why everything across our collection is designed with performance in mind. We're talking breathable sportswear, practical bags and supportive trainers—all designed with iconic Nike style.
Looking for high-tech fitness gifts for men? We craft our activewear using cutting-edge materials that support every step, twist and stretch. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from the skin, allowing it to dry faster, so they stay cool and comfortable. Stretchy fabric flexes with them, so they can concentrate on hitting their goals. Plus, you'll find our statement Nike Swoosh throughout the collection—adding a stamp of quality. Opt for a fitted top that supports muscles during weightlifting, or a relaxed-fit vest that delivers an airy feel during yoga sessions.
Our range of gym presents for men goes beyond clothing. Pick a pair of trainers to maximise movement and cushion his feet. Designs with wide, flat soles increase stability and grip—without sacrificing style. You'll find sets with lightweight foam cushioning and feather-light mesh uppers for the feeling of walking on air. And why not complete the look with a pack of training socks?
Make sure he's got everything close at hand by gifting a roomy bag or backpack. You'll find plenty of pockets for easy organisation, plus padded straps that make it easy to grab and go. Large options offer plenty of space to throw in a water bottle, change of clothes and laptop—ideal for commuting via the gym. If he's travelling light, we've got compact cross-body options to hold his essentials.