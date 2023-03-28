Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Men's Blue Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Blue
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      England Club Fleece
      England Club Fleece Men's Sweatshirt
      England Club Fleece
      Men's Sweatshirt
      RON 299.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Showtime City Edition
      Milwaukee Bucks Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      Milwaukee Bucks Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      RON 699.99
      Charlotte Hornets Essential
      Charlotte Hornets Essential Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Charlotte Hornets Essential
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      RON 379.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Crew
      RON 299.99
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Men's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Men's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      Nike Standard Issue
      Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Standard Issue
      Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      RON 399.99
      Nike Standard Issue
      Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Crew Basketball Top
      Nike Standard Issue
      Men's Dri-FIT Crew Basketball Top
      RON 349.99
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      RON 749.99
      England Club Fleece
      England Club Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      England Club Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      RON 299.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 399.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 599.99
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Nike Club Fleece+ Men's Brushed-Back Crew
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Men's Brushed-Back Crew
      RON 329.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Fleece Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      RON 379.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Air Jordan Wordmark Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      RON 599.99
      Nike SB
      Nike SB 1/2-Zip Fleece Skate Sweatshirt
      Nike SB
      1/2-Zip Fleece Skate Sweatshirt
      Paris Saint-Germain Club
      Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain Club
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Long-Sleeve Fleece Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Long-Sleeve Fleece Fitness Top
      Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
      Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      RON 329.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 349.99
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Graphic Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Graphic Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Full-Zip French Terry Printed Hoodie
      Naomi Osaka
      Full-Zip French Terry Printed Hoodie
      RON 479.99

      Men's blue hoodies: all-day warmth

      Stay cosy in men's blue hoodies and sweatshirts in shades from turquoise to navy. Super-soft brushed fleece and smooth French terry fabric make these the ultimate layers for cool weather. Nike men's blue sweatshirts deliver extreme comfort, whether you're training in the cold or stepping out on the street. Plus, when you're pushing hard, blue hoodies with Nike Dri-FIT fabric keep you dry and focused by wicking sweat away from the skin.

      Control your ventilation in men's blue hoodies with 1/4, 1/2 and full zips—they let you create airflow that feels just right. Also, if you're coming up against bad weather, ribbed cuffs stay in place to keep the cold wind out. Heading out in the rain? Hoods with drawstrings let you secure your coverage. Look out for men's blue hoodies with front pockets—they're perfect for stashing your stuff and they're a great place to warm your hands, too.

      Choose men's blue sweatshirts when you're looking for classic style and relaxed pieces. Premium loopback fabrics deliver warmth while retro-inspired logos and graphics offer a fresh take on heritage designs.