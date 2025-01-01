Jordan backpacks: keep it together
Practical storage meets iconic style with our collection of Jordan backpacks and bags. We make our Jordan rucksacks with wide, padded straps to distribute weight evenly and reduce chafing. Meanwhile, grab handles give you the choice of carry options. If you'll be tackling a studio class, roomy tote bags have space for mats, towels and layering pieces for the cooldown. Heading out on a challenging run? You'll find Air Jordan bags in compact cross-body styles that take care of essentials, such as keys, phones and wallets—without weighing you down.
Because organisation is important, your new Jordan bag comes with plenty of compartments to stow your stuff. Look out for generously sized central spaces that have room for your workout clothes and footwear, as well as external nets to hold muddy, wet or sweaty pieces once you're done. Handy side pouches provide an easy-access home to store your water bottle, while zip-closed pockets keep smaller valuables secure.
Because sports accessories should work hard and look good, too, our Air Jordan bags range has a choice of sleek designs to match your unique style. Bold logo prints show off your new bag's impeccable athletic creds, while discreet badging creates a more understated effect. Keep an eye out for collab pieces, ideal for celebrating your favourite sporting heroes.
At Nike, we believe that next-gen sports stars deserve the same top-quality accessories as their adult counterparts. Our Jordan bag and backpack range includes a choice of kid-sized designs, so they can carry their gear in comfort. Look out for practical touches like adjustable shoulder straps, which allow them to adapt their bag to suit their height. Meanwhile, lightweight gym-style bags keep everything secure without weighing them down.