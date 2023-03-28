Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Nike Sportswear
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      RON 379.99
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Backpack (Mini)
      Bestseller
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Kids' Backpack (Mini)
      RON 119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      RON 549.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      RON 89.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      RON 349.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      RON 349.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 279.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      RON 349.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      RON 299.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 479.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      RON 729.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      RON 479.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      RON 499.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 429.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      RON 399.99
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 329.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 2021
      Nike Air Max 2021 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 2021
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      RON 499.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 429.99

      Girls' sportswear: gear that can keep up

      Whether they're training inside or out, kids need sportswear to match their stamina. That's why our girls' sportswear helps them perform at their best. Choose lightweight clothing with stretchy fabric so they can move naturally, without restrictions. Boost their confidence in high-performance clothing, for stretching in a dance class or chasing a PB on the track. Go for girls' activewear sets and tracksuits for a classic coordinated look, or mix and match for standout style.

      Our breathable girls' activewear keeps kids cool, so they can concentrate on smashing their goals. Leggings and shorts with soft, smooth fabric keep them comfortable while they're on the move. And if the temperature dips, warm sportswear for girls, like hoodies and jackets, deliver cosy coverage to hold in the heat. For training and PE lessons, try our sports shoes with extra cushioning and support to keep them going – step after step. Trainers with soft foam and Max Air units provide incredible bounce to minimise impact and maximise results.