  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants(141)

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 499.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
RON 329.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
RON 199.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
RON 329.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Just In
RON 429.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
RON 299.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
RON 229.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Just In
RON 229.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
RON 229.99
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Just In
RON 349.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Just In
RON 279.99
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago Men's Trousers
Just In
RON 449.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Just In
RON 229.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
RON 349.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 499.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Collegiate Trousers
Just In
RON 379.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
RON 329.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
Just In
RON 299.99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 579.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 499.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
RON 199.99
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
RON 349.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
RON 279.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
RON 379.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Sustainable Materials
RON 349.99
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Sustainable Materials
RON 399.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 349.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 349.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
RON 499.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
RON 279.99
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
RON 549.99
Tottenham Hotspur Club
Tottenham Hotspur Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
RON 299.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
RON 279.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
RON 499.99
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
RON 329.99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
RON 279.99
Inter Milan Tech
Inter Milan Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 579.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Open-Hem Trousers
RON 329.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Trousers
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
RON 329.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Sustainable Materials
RON 199.99
Liverpool F.C. Phoenix Fleece Third
Liverpool F.C. Phoenix Fleece Third Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
RON 349.99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
RON 299.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
RON 499.99

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.