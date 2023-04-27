F.C. Barcelona away kits: stay proud on the pitch
Rep your team with pride with the F.C. Barcelona away kit from Nike. Discover football shirts, shorts and accessories in the club’s distinctive away colours. You'll also find the badge throughout our collection of F.C. Barcelona away shirts and shorts, giving you that unmistakable Barça look—whether you're supporting your team or training hard.
The new Nike F.C. Barcelona away kit is crafted from a range of innovative fabrics, so you can focus on playing at your best. Many of our exceptionally soft hoodies contain our Tech Fleece—ideal for colder seasons. This innovative fabric delivers lightweight warmth, so you can still move with total freedom. We also know that breathability is key when you're training hard—that’s why we make sure our F.C. Barcelona away shirts are comfortable in the heat. Look out for pieces with Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking fabric keeps you feeling drier from kick-off to the final minutes.
On match day, add your finishing touches with accessories from the Nike F.C. Barcelona away kit. Crafted from soft fabrics and sweat-wicking technology, F.C. Barcelona socks are designed for maximum comfort. Padding on the sole of the sock helps to cushion your step as you play, while the band around the arch provides a little extra support. Match your socks with your favourite Swoosh-stamped football boots and you’re ready for the game.
Away from the pitch, we're proud that our F.C. Barcelona away kit is part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative. Choose shorts crafted from lightweight recycled polyester fibres—they're great for the planet and your performance.
F.C. Barcelona Away Kit 2022/23
Release date: 27/06/2022
Colour: Gold