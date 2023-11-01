Show off your pride in the 2023/2024 Chelsea third kit
Get match-ready in the new Chelsea third kit from Nike. We have a range of gear available for men, women and kids. Opt for Chelsea tops and T-shirts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin to keep you dry. You can also choose clothing in the Chelsea third kit collection made from high-tech fabrics, so you can stay warm while supporting the Blues.
We never stop finding new ways to improve our kits so that you can perform your best. And the Chelsea third shirt is no different. You can cheer on your team in styles worn by the pros, and stay dry and comfortable when playing the game. Find tops and T-shirts featuring replica design details with sweat-wicking fabric so you’ll feel as good as you look, from the pitch to the pavement.
The new Chelsea F.C. third shirt delivers comfort wear after wear, so you can show your pride while in the stands at Stamford Bridge or on the sofa with your mates. Plus, keep your eye out for our sustainable Chelsea third kits featuring recycled polyester for football gear that’s kinder to the environment.
Chelsea 2023/2024 Third Kit
Release date: 13/09/23
Colour: Mint & black