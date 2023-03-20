Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Tops & T-Shirts

      Nike Black Friday Football Shirts 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
      RON 119.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's T-Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's T-Shirt
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Women's T-Shirt
      Liverpool F.C.
      Women's T-Shirt
      RON 119.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      RON 699.99
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      CR7
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      RON 149.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      RON 449.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      RON 349.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Football Drill Top
      RON 219.99
      Liverpool F.C. Swoosh
      Liverpool F.C. Swoosh Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
      Liverpool F.C. Swoosh
      Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
      RON 119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      RON 69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      RON 449.99
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C. Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      RON 449.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      RON 349.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      RON 329.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sold Out
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      RON 329.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Short-sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Short-sleeve Football Top
      RON 119.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      FFF 2022 Stadium Away
      FFF 2022 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      RON 279.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
      Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
      RON 119.99
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Men's T-Shirt
      RON 149.99
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      RON 139.99

      Nike Black Friday football shirts: play at your peak

      Whether you're out on the pitch or cheering from the stands, make the most of the beautiful game with Nike Black Friday football shirts. It's easy to showcase your allegiance with these authentic designs, complete with the latest graphics and badges. Heading out for a training session? Our breathable Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast—keeping you cool and focused when the game heats up.

      Alongside our adult sizes, you'll find pro-quality clothing for junior players in the Nike Black Friday football shirts sale. We make our kids' football shirts from the same performance materials as our adult sizes. You'll also find comfy fits that ensure distraction-free wear as kids hone their skills. And because young players love to channel their idols, we have the newest strips from the world's most iconic football clubs to inspire them.

      The battle to save our planet needs us all to do our bit. That's why we make many football shirts in the Nike Black Friday sale from recycled polyester—created from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To play your part, look for the Sustainable Materials tag across our range.