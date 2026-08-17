School Trainers & School Shoes

(408)
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men's shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men's shoes
479,99 lei
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Men's Shoes
629,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoe
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoe
549,99 lei
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
779,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
499,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
729,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
449,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
979,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
629,99 lei
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
329,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1.499,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
599,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
949,99 lei
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1.399,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
629,99 lei
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
479,99 lei
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
479,99 lei
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
479,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
549,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
799,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
429,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
599,99 lei
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
629,99 lei
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
479,99 lei
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
729,99 lei
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Men's Shoe
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Men's Shoe
829,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
379,99 lei
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
699,99 lei
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
429,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
529,99 lei
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Younger Kids' Shoes
429,99 lei
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
169,99 lei
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
449,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus Premium
Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Premium
Younger Kids' Shoes
549,99 lei
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
449,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
849,99 lei
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
549,99 lei
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
849,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
949,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
379,99 lei
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
349,99 lei
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
779,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Younger Kids' Shoes
299,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
379,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
349,99 lei
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Turf Football Shoes
479,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
349,99 lei
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
629,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
949,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
649,99 lei
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
1.399,99 lei
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
449,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
849,99 lei
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
549,99 lei
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
849,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
949,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
379,99 lei
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
349,99 lei
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
779,99 lei
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Younger Kids' Shoes
299,99 lei
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
379,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
579,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
349,99 lei
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Turf Football Shoes
479,99 lei
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
349,99 lei
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
549,99 lei
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
629,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
949,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
679,99 lei
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
649,99 lei
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
1.399,99 lei

PE trainers & shoes for school: made for every day

Uniform-ready styles


School shoes have to work hard. They need to be comfortable in the classroom, supportive during afternoon activities and hold up through playground breaks. Nike school trainers are designed for all-day action, so kids can focus on what matters. Choose from low-profile styles, classic trainer shapes and easy everyday pairs designed for athletes of all ages. Smooth uppers deliver a smart, uniform-ready look, while durable overlays add structure where growing feet need it. Soft collars and padded tongues help reduce rubbing, so they can go from first bell to home time in total comfort.


High-performance features


PE trainers should feel secure from the warm-up to the final drill. Nike PE shoes for school are built with grippy rubber outsoles that help kids stop, start and change direction with confidence. Non-marking soles are ideal for indoor halls, while textured tread gives grip for outdoor sessions and after-school activities. Lightweight foam cushioning helps soften the impact during running, jumping and training. Some styles feature responsive Nike Air or visible Air Max units for a springy, cushioned feel underfoot. For running-focused days, ReactX foam delivers a smooth, energised ride that helps every stride feel easier.


Comfort that keeps up


Busy feet need comfort that lasts. Many school shoes use breathable materials to help air flow when the day heats up. Plus, you'll find flexible soles that bend naturally as kids walk, run and play. EasyOn designs make getting ready simpler, with hands-free or quick-fastening details that help younger athletes get moving faster. Older kids can choose streamlined lace-up pairs that give a locked-in feel for sport and everyday wear. From baby and toddler styles to older kids’ trainers, we make each pair to support natural movement without feeling heavy or stiff.


Made for everyday movement


Nike PE trainers are for more than lessons. They'll see them through weekend walks, playground adventures and urban exploration. Court-inspired silhouettes are perfect for everyday wear, while running designs offer lightweight support for active routines. Our football shoes give young players traction while training on pitches and artificial surfaces. Meanwhile, our slides deliver easy comfort when they're heading to the pool. Durable rubber, reinforced stitching, and tough outsoles mean each pair can handle repeated wear, so kids can stay focused on their goals.


Innovation in every step


Our back-to-school shoes​ feature the same innovative technology you'll find in our adult styles. Look out for cushioning that helps absorb impact. Outsoles that deliver a secure grip. Uppers designed to support their feet, without slowing them down. Nike Air units add lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort, while Air Max units create a soft, responsive sensation that propels them forward. Plus, foam midsoles keep our shoes for school light and flexible.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose school trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.