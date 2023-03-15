Skip to main content
      Babyschuhe für Jungen

      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Nike Air Max 270 GO Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      RON 429.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 429.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 349.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 1
      Jordan 1 Baby Cot Bootie
      RON 219.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      RON 299.99
      Sky Jordan 1 SE
      Sky Jordan 1 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 299.99
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 349.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 279.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 299.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      RON 279.99
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 349.99
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 Cot
      Nike Force 1 Cot Baby Bootie
      RON 199.99
      Nike Force 1 Toggle SE
      Nike Force 1 Toggle SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 349.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      RON 299.99
      Jordan Flight Club '91
      Jordan Flight Club '91 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      RON 299.99
      Sky Jordan 1
      Sky Jordan 1 Baby and Toddler Shoe
      RON 299.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Baby Cot Booties
      RON 199.99
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 299.99
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Baby/Toddler Shoes
      RON 329.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      RON 219.99
      Nike Kawa SE
      Nike Kawa SE Baby/Toddler Slides
      RON 139.99
      Baby boy shoes: the first step in their sporting journey

      Since we opened up shop in the 1960s, we've been proud to support athletes at every stage. With our Nike baby boy trainers, you can set them on the right path from the start. From their earliest steps to their first time holding a racket or kicking a ball, our baby boy shoes give little athletes-to-be the confidence they need.

      To make our infant boys' shoes, we've taken our iconic designs and adapted them for growing feet. Grooves in the sole give extra flexibility, so budding runners, strikers or court stars can build their balance. As their confidence grows, you'll find the same high-spec protection for their joints that we use in our adult footwear. Look out for styles with Max Air units that ensure deep cushioning, and padding around the ankle for outstanding comfort.

      Active youngsters can be tough on their shoes. We make our boys' toddler shoes from durable materials, so they look their best for longer. You'll also find flexible laces and rip-tape fastenings that make it easy to slip shoes on and off, so little ones can spend more time doing what matters—enjoying the freedom to move.