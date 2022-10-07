Mamba Mentality: Passion

You don't inspire generations of athletes without Passion. It's Passion that imprints the Mamba Mentality on so many of the current and up-and-coming athletes as they strive to be the best players they can. What is Passion to the rest of our Mamba Week athletes?



To Devin Booker, it's "devoting yourself to your goals". To Sabrina Ionescu, it's "being committed to learning how to be the best that I can be". To Sydney Leroux, it's "keeping that fire to always work hard, and go for as long as that fire's still burning". And to Jewell Loyd, it's when "you can't stop thinking about it. I feel it in my gut because that passion is always brewing".



It's visible in every athlete doing what they do on and off the court with as much heart and excitement as they've got. Make Kobe proud, and let your Passion take your game to the next level.