Mamba Week
Day Three: Honesty
"It's a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday".
Kobe Bryant on Mamba Mentality
Honesty: Take on the Truth
Speaking the truth to yourself and to others and acting in the way you know is right. That's how Kobe defined Honesty, and why it's integral to the Mamba Mentality. If you can't be honest with yourself, how can you improve? Dive into Honesty with your Mamba Mentors, US Football star, Sydney Leroux and pro-skateboarder, Sky Brown.
At first glance, you might think Sydney and Sky are on total opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their experience, but when it comes to Honesty, nothing could be further from the truth. Sydney explains "I am unapologetically myself, and I think that's super important, especially for girls like us to continuously be who you wanna be".
Being herself is how Sky tests herself to become a better skater. "I'm actually pretty hard on myself, like if somebody would film me, I gotta make sure my tricks are clean. Even if they say it's good, or like, 'No, that's fine'. But I would say 'No it's not' and just take hours to get it more perfect, so I am pretty hard on myself".
"It's the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you—or don't. So don't take it lightly".
Kobe Bryant
An ability to be honest with themselves is a Mamba Mentality trait Sydney and Sky have in common. When it's built into you from the beginning of your career, such as it's been for Sky, it'll help sustain you throughout and add longevity to your career, just like Sydney.
"I'll go back and watch film and continuously work on the things that I saw in my game that weren't good enough".
Sydney Leroux
It's being able to be honest about the things you don't like about your performance, and accepting them as truth, so you can go back and become better. "I think we have to be harder on ourselves. I think we expect the best because we know what we're capable of", Sydney says.
Kobe's self-reflection was such an essential part of his legacy, as a player and as a person. Sydney breaks it down, "I think that's how he lived his life. He loved his family, and I love my family, so ... I think he just taught me to be better than I was yesterday and continue to work on your craft and love your family".
"I feel like that's the key. Just to never give up because it's hard sometimes. It's hard".
Sky Brown
Sky's still coming back from a wrist injury, but it's not keeping her from striving to be better every day. Recognising when you're afraid is Honest, and it's something the 12-year-old skater welcomes. Sky says "I like the feeling. It's just when you land something new and do something that was scary, just try new things. I just love that feeling and that's what makes me want to keep going because I want to feel that feeling".
And that's ultimately what it's about. Taking an honest look at whatever you come up against in life and in sport. To reach the heights that Kobe, Sydney and Sky have in their respective careers, you have to be open to the truth at all times.
The Mamba Mentality is all about keeping it real every day, no matter how hard it can sometimes be. Kobe did it. So can you.
Put Your Mamba Mentality to Work
Here's two ways you can start being better, right now.