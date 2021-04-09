Skip to content. (Press Enter)
      The man who trains the NBA's best to think on their feet has advice for upping our game at school, work or home.

      How to Stay in the Present, According to Sports Psychologist Graham Betchart

      "Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

      Sometimes, in sports—and in life—we're living five minutes ago, or we're worried about something that hasn't happened yet. But according to author, sports psychologist and mental performance coach Graham Betchart—who's trained some of the best players in the NBA—it's our ability to stay with the present moment that separates the great from the merely good. In this episode of Trained, Betchart and Nike senior director of performance, Ryan Flaherty, talk about how, just as we train our bodies for strength, speed and agility, we can also train our minds to always come back to "where our feet are". He shares quick meditation techniques we can all use to centre ourselves, reveals the only stat that really matters and gets into why, if we really want to win, we've got to let go of winning.

      Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

