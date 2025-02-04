The "star" of her new silhouette is Wilson's signature logo, which she unveiled in 2024. Inspired by her signature (Wilson always drew a star in the "A" of her first name), it's also an abstract reference to her role as a star, an "A1" hooper who inspires girls to reach for their dreams. (The Nike A'One will be available in kids' sizes as small as 13.5.)

"When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work—in style and confidence", Wilson says.

That confident yet stylish vibe carries over into Wilson's signature apparel collection, which includes eight pieces for women, men and kids that can work together or be mixed with other favourites. While fans can already snag a replica of Wilson's jersey, the new collection blends high fashion with classic sports style, reflecting Wilson's bold fashion choices—both on and off the court—that always seem to spark conversation.

One conversation starter fans will instantly recognise are the A'Symmetric Leggings—single-legged compression leggings that Wilson popularised with her DIY approach. In 2018, during her rookie year, Wilson cut one leg of her leggings to keep her injured leg warm and loose—and started a massive fashion trend, inspiring countless other players to adopt the look too. Cropped and full-length T-shirts complete the bold aesthetic of the women's apparel offerings.

Available for adults and kids, the Nike A'One Calm Slide is inspired by another current staple in Wilson's wardrobe, the Nike Calm Slide. Wilson slips on the soft yet supportive foam style when she gets out of bed in the morning (but it's also perfect for post-workout use as well as road trips).

Other kid-right selections include the A'Symmetric basketball leggings, hoodie, mesh shorts and T-shirt.

"My first A'One Collection reflects both my vision for the future of the game and the inspirations that fuel my performance and style every day", Wilson says.