Jordan Brand and Levi's Partner to Launch New Air Jordan 3 Colourways and Apparel Collection

The collection extends beyond footwear to apparel with nine eye-catching, versatile pieces, including a T-shirt that reimagines the original "Button Your Fly" graphic, blending sportswear and streetwear with classic elements characteristic of both brands and sport culture.

Jackets include the Jordan Brand x Levi's Pinnacle Varsity Jacket, a bold look for those who like a little extra. Constructed with Melton wool, it features leather sleeves, a quilted satin lining and a patch depicting a cowboy riding a bull—a clear nod to Michael Jordan's legacy with the Chicago Bulls.

Other jackets include a cropped trucker in black-washed denim, with a boxy fit and an oversized Wings logo on the back; an overshirt jacket in a rinsed indigo denim wash with signature Levi's pigskin and golden wheat detailing; and a cosy fleece zip hoodie in a vintage black wash, featuring a two-way zip and artwork representing both brands.

Additional denim pieces include black baggy jeans inspired by Levi's 578 style with an extended inseam and extra-baggy denim shorts with deep pleats in a rinsed indigo wash.

The collection also features a denim cap with Air Jordan embroidery, red tab at the brim and Antique Brass Nike Air hardware, as well as a cropped, boxy American-football jersey marked by contrasting matt and gloss red panels and a Nike x Levi's branded jock tag.