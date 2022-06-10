An Interview with Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens 

Sloane: I grew up playing tennis at a club, and my first experience was amazing. I had the best coach and he was so fun. I always say now that the reason why I still play tennis was because of my first experience. I had the best time and I wanted to go back. I was like, "Oh my God. I really want to go see Francisco. He was so much fun. I had such a great time. I want to see my friends". I feel like a kid's first experience in whatever it is that they do, they kind of always go back to that. If you go and you play tennis for the first time and your coach is mean and it's not enjoyable, you'll probably never pick up a racquet again.



Tennis has given me so much in my life. I've been able to travel and meet people and do so many amazing things that I wanted to give that same opportunity back to kids who otherwise would never even consider playing tennis. Obviously, tennis is not a very diverse sport, so being able to put racquets in kids' hands who normally would not [have them] … that was a big reason why I started my foundation. I wanted to be able to have kids that look like me and look up to me be able to feel like they could play tennis. Even if you're not a professional and you play on your high-school team, tennis is a lifelong sport. When you go to these older clubs, you see people that are 85 and 90 years old playing. It's so amazing because it is a lifelong sport, and it can give you so many things. I wanted to just give that back to another generation and even more diverse kids that wouldn't normally ever even consider playing tennis.



Madison: I started [my foundation] because I had initially worked with a [different] foundation in the past called Fearlessly Girl. And it was really big on instilling self-confidence and leadership qualities in middle- and high-school girls. I went to a couple of schools, met the girls and talked to them and loved doing it. I wanted to expand on that a little bit more and not just be solely focused on middle-school and high-school girls, because there were so many women my age and older in the workforce who said, "OK, all of your messages are great, but we also want them and we also need them". I also wanted to make it really accessible to other athletes who wanted to be part of a foundation, because starting a foundation is such an extensive process. I wanted to create something that multiple people could be a part of, and we could expand what we were trying to do. I liked the idea of Kindness Wins because it's a pretty broad idea and you can give back in a lot of different ways. That was the best way that I could help the world a little bit.