How to Overcome Performance Anxiety, According to Coach Patrick Sang

You are not alone, FEAR. Many, many runners face anxiety, especially right before a race.



Unfortunately, for competitive athletes, that anxiety can feel like it's in the air we breathe. And sometimes, in a way, it is. That's because competitors love to talk about competition: who we're up against, our personal records, and what's at stake. If a lot of athletes join the conversation, it can seem like the anxiety is all around you.



Sometimes athletes create this atmosphere by accident. Other times, it's intentional. Some runners will actually use anxiety to distract or discourage other competitors. It happens, and you need to be aware of that.



When I was in the World Championships in 1987, I had the honour of competing against some great athletes, one of whom had an amazing way of distracting his opponents before a race. He would go to the starting line and kick the blocks so hard that even someone all the way across the arena could hear. It was an intentional strategy, I believe—and very effective.



All this is to say, some of the anxiety you feel before a race could be coming from your environment. So the first step is to change that environment. Pay attention to who is talking nonstop about the competition and get a little space from them. Try listening to music, which I've found calms me down before a race. Even reading in the evenings leading up to a competition can help get your mind out of the loop. Think of it as practice for shifting your attention at the starting line.