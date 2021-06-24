How to Avoid Broken Sleep, According to Sleep Doctors

5. Your Lack of Sleepiness

Spending too much time in bed not sleeping is counterproductive. That's because you want your body to associate being in bed with being asleep, explains Dr Peters. "If too much time is spent awake, we may associate the bed with wakefulness or, worse yet, with anxiety and insomnia".



Get it in check: Spend an hour relaxing in your living room (read, journal, breathe slow/deep, do yin or restorative yoga, practise mindfulness, progressively relax your muscles or listen to calming music) to help wind you down before you actually get in the cocoon that is your bed. This allows time for sleepiness to naturally kick in, says Baker.







Even if you follow this advice, you might still struggle with the inevitable 3am wake-up. If that happens, the age-old counting-sheep trick actually works, says Baker, or you can try "daydreaming" in bed: Imagine your happy place as you focus on deep breaths. Not doing it for you? Get out of bed if you've been lying there for more than 20 minutes (so you don't associate bed with being awake), then try reading, meditating or cueing up a lullaby-like album. Hop back into the sheets only when your eyes are closing. Give it time and trust the process—it'll happen.